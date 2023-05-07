Local Indianapolis artist sets up 'Yard Art Sale' to showcase artwork

INDIANAPOLIS — A local Indianapolis artist is hoping to get out of his comfort zone and inspire people by showcasing his artwork in a yard art sale.

Jay Davis is a local musician and artist who was looking to push himself out of his comfort zone.

“My art was something I didn’t really want to show that much. I decided I wanted to get myself out there to grow. Because of that, I was able to show my art to people,” Davis said.

This is the third summer in a row that he has set his artwork up in his front yard and sell it “yard sale” style. Every once in a while, his nephews join him as well.

“I do this for fun and to get my art out there. I want to inspire the community because art is life. Art is a beautiful thing,” Davis said.

Original music that Davis and his nephews made can be heard in the background of the yard sale.

Davis says he comes from a musical family, and he and his nephews are hoping to keep the musical gene alive by experimenting with beats.

“One of the musical groups from my family is the Ink Spots, which a lot of the older generations will know. That really is an honor for me because it’s like I’m carrying on the family legacy,” Davis said.

Every other Saturday Davis is set up in his front yard located on Boulevard Place near Butler-Tarkington.

For more information on Davis or to view and purchase his artwork, visit his Instagram page.

