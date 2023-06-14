Local kids gaining fishing opportunity through Bass Pro Shop's donation

INDIANAPOLIS — Kids in Indy are getting the chance to try out fishing this summer.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's donated more than 100 fishing rods and reels to the Noblesville Boys & Girls Club.

The donation comes as part of the Gone Fishing Movement.

The goal is to get kids outside and connected with nature.

They want to inspire future generations to conserve the great outdoors.

Donating rods and reels gives children of all backgrounds a chance to try something new and disconnect from technology.

"I think they're excited to be able to try something that's maybe a little bit more challenging," Abigail Stutesman, Noblesville Boys & Girls Director said. "Introducing this through this donation allows them to want to go and try that."

Since the Bass Pro Shop's Gone Fishing program began, more than 400,000 items have been donated to nonprofit organizations across the country.