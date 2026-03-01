Local lawmakers and Hoosiers react to U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran

INDIANAPOLIS — Tensions ran high in Indianapolis Saturday as Hoosier protesters rallied downtown for what they called an anti-war demonstration.

Demonstrators held signs and voiced their disapproval of the U.S.-Israeli military strike on Iran.

The folks who spoke with WRTV told us they believe the focus of the U.S. federal government should be on problems back home.

"If you ask anybody on the street, they would point to very real and unmet needs here in the United States," Noah Leininger, an organizer with Indianapolis Liberation Center, said. "People need jobs. People need healthcare, housing. Those are real needs of the American people, and I think that's where that money should be going instead of towards this illegal war."

Opposing viewpoints clashed during the demonstration.

Veteran Mark Oakley, who served in Afghanistan, said the demonstration goes against what he fought for.

"You've seen people killed for protesting the regime. We eliminate the top of the regime, and you have people here saying, 'Oh, that was wrong.' People that are dying for just trying to assert their rights are getting killed, and these people are protesting for the regime that killed them," Oakley said.

Supporters of the action say the conflict could ultimately lead to a large-scale war.

Lawmakers representing Indiana in Washington D.C. took to social media to voice their opinions on the strikes.

Americans should pray for the safety of our brave troops, and for wisdom from their leaders. Iran has refused to dismantle its nuclear program despite repeated American efforts at diplomacy over decades. The Iranian regime has funded terror around the globe—including against… — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) February 28, 2026

The Iranian regime and the terrorists they back have killed over 1,000 U.S. service members and civilians. They armed militias that killed and wounded our troops in Iraq, funded attacks across the Middle East, and openly chanted “Death to America” while past leaders looked the… — Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) February 28, 2026

President Trump continues to put our troops and civilians in danger.



I’m a cosponsor of a War Powers Resolution to rein in the president’s reckless and illegal wars. I’m calling on House leadership to immediately bring it to the floor next week.



The Iranian people have shown… — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) February 28, 2026

Back in the Hoosier State, Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith said that military action is necessary where diplomacy has failed. He adds that although the military action is half a world away, Hoosiers should care about the national security implications in a global economy.

"That means we have to deal with conflict. We have to deal with evil, and we're not safe if Iran was able to have a payload, a nuclear payload, and had the ability to deliver it to the coast of the United States," Beckwith said. "That could create havoc, honestly. If they could deliver it to Europe, that would create havoc for Hoosiers."

Beckwith said he supports the rights of Hoosiers to peacefully protest the action, but believes the action is a step in the right direction toward finding peace in the Middle East.

