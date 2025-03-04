Local leaders concerned after DPW eliminates only east side recycling drop off site

INDIANAPOLIS — A recycling drop-off site on the east side has been abruptly closed, leaving residents with fewer options for responsible waste disposal.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) announcement did not provide a specific reason for the removal but the release stated, "The community drop-off locations across the city are for disposing of household recyclable materials only. Commercial use of the sites is prohibited. The future longevity of each drop-off site is contingent upon the public utilizing it for its intended purpose."

The closure has drawn frustration from East Side City County Councilor Michael Paul-Hart, who said he was not given any warning of the closure.

“It’s just another sign of neglect,” Hart stated. “When you just drop these giant recycling containers in the middle of a parking lot, the expectation that people are going to put things in there that shouldn't be in there is probably going to be really high.”

Local leaders are also concerned that the absence of the recycling site could lead to increased illegal dumping.

“It's extremely disappointing," explained State Representative Mitch Gore. "I think if you ask my constituents here on the East Side who feel like we're left behind pretty regularly."

Gore is currently working on proposed legislation to address illegal dumping, aiming to make it a Class-C misdemeanor.

“We need to think outside the box and come up with ways to address illegal dumping here on the East Side before we simply take this opportunity away," Gore added.

With limited city-sanctioned recycling options nearby, residents must travel to other parts of Indianapolis to properly dispose of recyclable materials.

Hart and Gore are advocating for another site on the East side.

"I think the best approach perhaps would be to bring back our recycling site here until we identify something. I don't know of very many instances where you just pick up and take your ball home before finding out what's going to happen next. Because who knows what can happen in the interim," Gore explained.

The city provides the following links for residents looking for places to dispose of goods:

