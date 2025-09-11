Local man waves flag over I-465 for 24th year to honor 9/11 victims

INDIANAPOLIS — James Clark has made it his mission to ensure we never forget about the 9/11 attacks.

Every year, Clark holds an American flag above I-465 at the West 56th Street bridge on the northwest side. Clark set up at 5:30 Thursday morning and plans to stay on the bridge until 6 p.m.

Clark says he wants to make sure every generation knows the pain and loss that the country endured 24 years ago.

"The threat came in such a horrific way and the lives lost and all those people who selflessly gave themselves, 3,000 people," Clark said. "I bet every single one of them had a hero story, and those stories are important for the legacy of our children, our family and our connections, our community to tell those stories and tell them accurately what happened."

Clark says if you saw his flag today, he hopes that you make a donation to the local Make-A-Wish chapter. It's a way to promote service to the community on this day of remembrance.

This marks Clark's 24th year continuing the tradition. He started the annual tribute after being inspired by seeing someone else holding a flag on television following the attacks.