Local nonprofit works to keep homeless warm this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — As Hoosiers felt those chilly temperatures Saturday, a local nonprofit called Refuge Place, passed out hundreds of coats, sleeping bags, hot food, and more to protect Indy's homeless.

Last week, WRTV shared how the organization needed winter donations to make the winter warm-up event possible.

"It's rough. It's rough," Tasha Powell said.

Powell said Indy's wind and winter weather makes life on the streets even harder.

"I am out here myself. I sleep in my van. It's hard," she said.

Refuge Place says about 14,000 people in Indianapolis are without a home and every year someone dies due to the cold weather. It's a tragedy they are trying to prevent.

On Saturday, they passed out sleeping bags, tents, gloves, hand warmers, coats, boots, and hot meals downtown.

"I got some pants and I got some undergarments," Powell said.

Powell and many others were thankful for the support. She says knowing someone cares means so much.

"It's hard and weekends are the worst time because we don't have a lot of places that are open to us where we can go in and keep warm," she said.

Empire Place and OTG Kennels wanted to help make a difference by raffling off an American Bully and donated $5,000 to Refuge Place so more clothing and sleeping essentials can be purchased. They don't want anyone to be left behind.

"It's important because it could be us any day. You never know. You don't know how these people got here so why not help those that need it?" Shailendra Carr said.

"Especially around this time, it's the season and the holidays. We want to make sure everyone is OK," Kalayni McDade said. "We just thank God we are here to help those in need."

Refuge Place feeds the homeless Monday through Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Lugar Plaza and 3 p.m. on weekends.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, more information can be found by clicking here.