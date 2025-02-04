Local organization aims to combat youth violence through conflict resolution education

INDIANAPOLIS — A local organization is working to teach kids the importance of conflict resolution in an effort to slow down youth violence.

“We are in three different schools, and we work with young men to identify how they approach conflict and how they find solutions that are peace-oriented,” Brandon Randall said.

Randall is a facilitator for the Indy Peace Leaders Program. He is also the founder of Tru Colors. His goal is to help lead kids in the right direction.

WRTV

“Why could you not form something internally and help each other,” Randall said as he spoke to an Indianapolis High School class on Tuesday morning.

The goal of the program is to help lead kids in the right direction and teach them how to create peace in their environment.

“I didn’t have nobody when I was younger so growing and surrounding myself with people that love me, it taught me that everybody should deserve this,” Duran Bell, a high school senior, said.

WRTV

It’s all in an effort to give kids a voice and a platform, organizers say they need.

“I want people to come to me. I want to be people's peace,” Bell said.

For more information on the Peace Learning Center, click here.

On Feb. 22, community leaders will be holding a youth-led forum that will give them a chance to speak to city stakeholders about the issues they say are impacting them.

For more information, click here.