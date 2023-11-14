Local organization provides a safe place for women in adult entertainment industry

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of women work in the adult entertainment industry in Central Indiana, according to the CEO of Unconditional.

Unconditional is an organization that provides a safe space and resources for women in the industry.

This year, CEO Sarah Daniel says they have tripled their number of clients and they want to be able to help even more women.

"We actually have had to stop taking new clients right now, because we're understaffed and have such a huge need, which is heartbreaking," Daniel said.

Every month Daniel and her team at Unconditional reach about 140 women working at local strip clubs.

"That's by only going to 5 different clubs on one shift and there are about 19 different clubs in Indianapolis, and most of them have three different shifts. So there are thousands of women working in this industry," Daniel said.

They bring gifts to help build relationships. Daniel says they are not there to tell women they should not work in the adult entertainment industry.

"We're here to provide that safe space," Daniel said. "I know what you do for a living and we care about you. This is a safe space for you to just be yourself, where you can be honest about your work, and you can seek support from other people who understand it."

Haley Garrett worked in the industry for years.

'It came to a point where I was just... I was just tired and I didn't want to do it anymore. I didn't want to be there," Garrett said.

She remembers Daniel coming into the club she worked at, she still had her card and reached out for help.

"She kind of gave me resources to move forward without having to go backwards. So I was able to get out and stay out and I'm confident at this point in my career that I never have to go back," Garrett said.

Garrett opened Birdie Beauty in Brownsburg where she does nails, brows and other skincare services. She says she didn't get to this point without help from Unconditional.

"They came in my life and they didn't judge me. They made me feel comfortable. They listened to me," Garrett said.

"Many of our ladies tell us that they don't know where they would be if it weren't for Unconditional, they actually say Unconditional saved their life. When you hear that, it just brings me to tears, just to think that you know that they've been struggling for so long," Ida Johnson, Unconditional's Program Director said.

Unconditional has a food pantry, clothing boutique and resource hub.

"Then also that emotional support... a lot of people don't understand the industry, there's a lot of stereotypes, bias and judgments," Daniel said.

Unconditional offers therapy, group programming and emergency assistance.

"If you're working in the industry, you can make anywhere from $300 to $1,000 a night," Daniel said. "If you decide to quit that and you're locked into a lease and suddenly, you're trying to apply for jobs, where you're getting 15 bucks an hour, every two weeks after taxes, that's a huge financial drop."

In order to expand their reach and help more women Daniel says Unconditional needs more funding to hire additional staff members. They also need volunteers and donations.

"We moved into this building a little over a year ago, and we're already busting at the seams," Daniel said.

For Daniel, it's all about meeting women where they are in their journey and providing a safe space they can turn to for help when they need it.

"What I think is really changing lives that we do is that the moment someone walks through our doors, it feels like home," Daniel said.

On Thursday November 16th, Unconditional is holding their 5th annual fundraiser called Stiletto Stories at Vision Loft Stutz.

Their goal is to raise $50,000 dollars to help with operating expenses next year. Tickets are still available.