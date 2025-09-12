Local organization working directly with teens to find root causes of violence

INDIANAPOLIS — As gun violence continues to impact young people in Indianapolis, one organization is working directly with teens to make a change.

Brandon Randall, founder of Tru Colors Consulting, has spent 20 years mentoring youth. He said the work is deeply personal.

“I’ve lost over 50 students to gun violence and several more to the criminal justice system,” Randall said. “For me, it’s very personal work.”

Randall is currently working with 11 young men who have spent the past year researching the root causes of violence in the community.

“Hopefully, they influence other young people to get involved in the community as well,” he said.

Between July and September 1, six children under the age of 18 have been killed by gun violence in Indianapolis.

Police continue their efforts to get firearms off the streets. Just this past Sunday, officers arrested a 16-year-old on Washington Street downtown who was carrying a gun.

“There was some investigatory work being done, and that's how officers located that individual," said Officer Tommy Thompson with IMPD. "This is not uncommon. Our teams work very hard, our officers on the street work very hard."

Thompson stresses that parents and guardians also play a role.

“Where is our child at? Why are they out at night? Are they allowed to be out at night? Why do they have a firearm? Who are their friends?" asked Thompson.

The 11 young men working with Randall will share their findings and personal stories during the Power of TRU Generations Violence Conference at the Madame Walker Theater.

“There are a lot of young people wanting to change,” Randall said. “They want to turn their life around, and they want their peers to change. I’m hoping people who attend this conference walk away with that.”

The conference is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, at 1 p.m.

