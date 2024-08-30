Local organizations giving free Ring doorbells to 500 seniors, people with disabilities in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Some seniors and people who live with disabilities can now get help to maintain their safety, independence and quality of life.

CICOA Aging & Disability Resource Center, in partnership with USAging, will donate 500 Ring doorbell cameras to seniors, people with disabilities and their caregivers in some areas of central Indiana.

Their goal is to help a vulnerable population age safely in their homes and communities.

“Ring is a technology that addresses critical needs of older adults by adding a layer of safety and allowing them to see who is at their door,” Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging, said.

The Ring doorbells will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who meet the following criteria can get a free Ring doorbell:

60 or older, or a live-in caregiver for someone who is 60 or older

Must have WiFi in the home (with known password) and a smart device (smartphone or tablet) with the ability to download the Ring app.

Homeowner or written consent from homeowner to install the device

Consent to participate in initial and follow-up assessments

Call CICOA’s Aging & Disability Resource Center at (317) 803-6131 to apply for a Ring device through this program. Each device comes with a free lifetime subscription.

