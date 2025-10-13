Local organizations launch new support program for in-home childcare providers

INDIANAPOLIS— A new program is working to support in-home child care providers across Marion County.

Future Scholars Daycare owner Terika Westbrook knows firsthand the importance of quality child care for Hoosier families.

“I did work in corporate America for over 13 years and just really struggled finding childcare that was the quality and care that I wanted for my children,” Westbrook said. “So when there’s a problem, you can be the solution.”

Westbrook started her in-home daycare six years ago. She currently serves 12 families and is licensed for 16.

Like many local child care providers, she’s been navigating funding cuts — all while managing the demands of a small business.

WRTV

“Flexibility, access to resources, marketing tools, just business day-to-day things,” she said.

Westbrook is now receiving help through the Central Indiana Child Care Alliance, a new initiative launched by Child Care Answers and the United Way of Central Indiana. The program supports in-home daycare providers with resources they might not otherwise be able to afford.

“I want my doors to stay open, I love working with kids, this is what I feel like I’ve been called to do, and I want to grow my business,” Westbrook said. “Looking at growth in the state of things right now, it’s a little scary.”

WRTV

“A huge goal of the alliance is to reduce the administrative burden on providers by saving them time,” said Julie Carey, the shared services director for the alliance. “And so we’re helping with those back-office supports, educating them on business practices, so they can achieve those goals, expand their programs and have sustainable businesses.”

The program launched in July and is supporting 10 in-home daycare providers in Marion County.

WRTV

“For a lot of working family or low-income families, the provider that they can walk to in their own neighborhood is just what’s most accessible to them,” said Julie Kilger, the impact senior director with United Way. “While centers and registered ministries are a really important option, having that balance — multiple options for families — is just incredibly critical.”

Westbrook said she’s hopeful that the program will make a lasting impact — and that funding will return for the day cares that need it most.

“We need the support of all of the state, the representatives, and the powers that be to understand that we have deep-rooted purpose here,” she said.

The goal is for the Central Indiana Child Care Alliance to expand to all counties in Central Indiana over the next four years.