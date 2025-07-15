Local organizations step in to help teachers stock their classrooms amidst rising back-to-school costs

INDIANAPOLIS — As the new school year approaches, Washington Irving Neigborhood Elementary is getting a head start.

It's thanks to a donation from Teachers’ Treasures, in partnership with Corteva and Two Men and a Junk Truck.

This shipment of furniture comes at a critical time as teachers across the country are paying out of pocket to prepare their classrooms. Some often spend hundreds or even more just to give their students a welcoming, well‑stocked environment.

According to Washington Irving Elementary Principal Brandon House, teachers frequently spend over $200 at the start of the year and hundreds more throughout the year to maintain their classroom.

With inflation impacting supply costs, the figure can swell even higher.

Bringing in Teachers’ Treasures gives support to many schools.

Nearly 6,000 educators across more than 330 schools participate annually.

At Washington Irving, the donated items will be used not only in student classrooms but also in the school’s teachers’ lounge.

"There are so many schools in need, and we're just incredibly grateful to be one of the ones receiving this kind of support," said Principal House.