Local pastor launches new academy to fight gun violence through education and family support

INDIANAPOLIS — After losing her great‑nephew, 31‑year‑old Anthony J. Morman, to gun violence, Pastor Regina “Gigi” Jordan is launching the Anthony J. Morman Academy.

It's an initiative designed to prevent future tragedies through education, mentorship and comprehensive family support.

Anthony was one of three men found shot inside a car shortly before 3 a.m. on May 3, 2022, in a triple homicide near 34th Street and Keystone Avenue. He died at the scene, and his mother and family have since been pleading for answers in the case.

“This isn’t just a youth program," said Jordan. "It’s about equipping families to change their trajectories."

The Academy will offer a suite of programs under one umbrella:



A mentoring program for both youth and parents

A life‑skills track teaching budgeting, entrepreneurship and personal finance

SOAR, a rite‑of‑passage curriculum celebrating youth milestones

The PARENTS program, Protect, Appreciate, Relate, Embrace, Nurture, Thank, Share, geared toward strengthening parenting skills

The initiative focuses on kids as young as seven and is scheduled to launch its first Saturday session in January 2026.

Jordan emphasizes that real change comes from addressing root causes within families before tragedy strikes.

“Gun violence doesn’t just hurt one person, it destabilizes entire communities," said Jordan. "If we can help just one family make different choices, that’s progress.” she said.

The Academy is currently seeking volunteers, including mentors, educators, budget coaches and business professionals.

More details on volunteer roles and program development will be released in the coming months.