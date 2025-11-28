Local shop gives young entrepreneurs a chance to sell on Black Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — A local business opened its doors on Black Friday so three entrepreneurs under 16 could run pop-up shops, gain hands-on experience and showcase their work to shoppers.

An author, a baker and an artist — each under the age of 16 — sold products at Nycole L. Johnson’s R 102 Wellness storefront. The event was designed to encourage young people pursuing small businesses and to give them a chance to learn vendor skills.

One of the entrepreneurs said she started her business to support other endeavors.

"I wanted to do a fundraiser so I could get more money so I could purchase equipment for my other business, The Lawn and Order Business, where I cut grass,” Dominique Randolph, 10, said.

Another said he discovered his passion while hospitalized. He was also inspired by his parents, who are both business owners too.

"I have sickle cell so.. I started painting in the hospital. So I started enjoying painting and started painting more, and I thought if I actually enjoy it and I'm getting good at it, I thought I might as well profit off of it, so started selling my paintings,” Jaylen Highbaugh, who started the business Mintek Painting Studio, said.

A third said she wanted to give peers an outlet and boost their confidence. She wrote a self-guided journal that asks teens questions and allows them to unpack their feelings in difficult situations. Being an author runs in her family.

"I saw my peers around me like lack self-confidence and dealing with peer pressure,” Journee Majors, 13, said.

The entrepreneurs learned how to operate as vendors by selling their products to shoppers at Johnson’s store. Majors said the experience taught her to speak up.

"I learned how to speak up, to express yourself and tell people about you,” Majors said.

Johnson, a business owner who organized the event, said she saw an opportunity to support young people who already have ideas but lack exposure.

"They have great ideas, they are doing things that we don't necessarily highlight, and I thought that you know I wish that someone would have given me the idea or the opportunity that I could be my own boss,” Nycole L. Johnson, owner and founder of 1R02 Wellness, said.

Johnson said she hopes the workshop will inspire others in the community to encourage youth entrepreneurship.

"Ask that students ask that teen or young person, they can be five, they can be 13, they can be 17, 'Do you think you want to be your own boss?' At least give them the opportunity to explore the option,” Johnson said.

Johnson plans to offer the opportunity again in the spring and will post details on her website.