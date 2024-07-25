Local urgent care provides free school supplies, immunizations to community

INDIANAPOLIS — A local urgent care is taking some of its services outside the clinic to make sure children are vaccinated before the new school year.

Giving vaccinations is keeping everyone busy at Children Express Care Clinic, located off of Emerson Avenue and 56th Street.

Co-owner of the clinic, Taquita Taylor, wants parents and students to be ready for school.

"Mostly school required immunizations is your Hep. A, Hep B, DTAP, you also have meningitis vaccine and Proquad," Taylor said. "I know some of these schools will have deadlines and will say, 'Uh oh, you can't come back yet if you aren't vaccinated.'"

It's part of the reason the clinic hosted a free back-to-school giveaway at Skyzone in Castleton from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

More than 300 kids received school supplies, sports physicals, hair cuts and more.

"We know it can be challenging for some parents, and we don't want any parents to feel they are burdened," Taylor said.

Even if you missed the event, the clinic regularly offers free vaccinations through a state program for kids under 18.

"If you are uninsured, it is absolutely free. There is an administrative fee but if you don't have it, we can't turn you away," Taylor said.

Demitrace Satterfield said having access to these resources outside the clinic is huge.

"It's extremely important I think it's advocating for our people and supporting our people showing them a black owned business here in Indianapolis, IN to support the kids and gifting them and showing them as role models for their future what they can become," said Satterfield.

"It's showing how they are there for the community. If mothers and fathers want their kids to get vaccinated, they are here to give them that opportunity," Taylor said.

It's a mission that is bigger than the doctor's office for Taylor.

"When we started as a simple urgent care, we wanted to bring quality care to an area like a health desert. I wanted to also give back to the community I grew up in," Taylor said.

She said right now, her clinic is mostly seeing patients with strep throat and COVID.

She encourages parents to be proactive and schedule those appointments.

There's another opportunity this weekend to get your kids up-to-date on their shots and health screenings for school.

Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield and the Latino Health Organization are hosting a free event at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, located at 7243 E 10th Street, on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.