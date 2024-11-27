Local youth sports league gives back to community with free turkeys, haircuts

INDIANAPOLIS — Ron Hayes Jr.’s story is deeply rooted in Indy’s west side.

"Down the street [at] Municipal Gardens, I grew up in that center playing basketball. Then I went to an HBCU, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, on a football scholarship, played at Cathedral High School," Hayes said.

After graduating from college, Hayes knew he had to get back to Indy to shine a new light on his community.

"Came back and started a youth program," Hayes said.

Hayes' mission for Next Level Sports Youth League is to mentor kids through sports and education by providing safe and positive environments for them to thrive.

Giving back to the community is an important part of his vision.

"One day they are going to be in my shoes and want to give back. It's about unity in the community, positivity and that's what we are promoting," Hayes said.

One by one, his players handed out bags filled with turkey and sides for holiday meals. And free haircuts were given for folks to look good for Thanksgiving.

"The haircuts are good. I need to take my hat off and go get me one," Elice Stowers said.

Stowers' grandson plays football for Next Level.

"My grandson says he's going to the NFL and taking his whole Next Level team," Stowers said.

Although Stowers is supporting her grandson, she said the free turkey came right on time.

"A lot of people didn't have it this year. A lot of people couldn't afford turkeys, I was one. I lost my husband in January, so this is a blessing for me," Stowers said.

"This year we plan on handing out 40, next year it's going to be bigger," Hayes said.

Kenny Barbershop, on Lafayette Road, partnered with Next Level Sports Youth League to make the free turkey and haircuts possible.

Hayes says he hopes this year will birth an annual drive allowing him to serve more folks in his community.

