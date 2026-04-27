Logic and G-Eazy to bring Endless Summer Part II tour to Indianapolis in September

INDIANAPOLIS — Logic and G-Eazy are bringing their Endless Summer Part II tour to Indianapolis.

The rappers will perform at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Sunday, September 20. Juicy J will join them as a special guest.

It marks their first co-headlining tour together since the sold-out 2016 "Endless Summer Tour."

The Indianapolis show is part of the Jack Daniel's Concert Series. Live Nation is promoting the 23-city North American tour.

Citi cardmembers can buy presale tickets starting Tuesday, April 28 at 10 a.m. The presale runs until Thursday, April 30 at 10 p.m.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, April 29 at 10 a.m. Additional presales will run throughout the week.

General ticket sales begin Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Complete presale details are available at www.citientertainment.com.