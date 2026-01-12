Lois Eskenazi, philanthropist behind Indianapolis hospital, dies at 92

INDIANAPOLIS — Lois Jean Eskenazi, a prominent Indianapolis philanthropist, has died. She was 92.
Born in Chicago in 1933, Eskenazi met her husband at Indiana University, according to her obituary from Flanner Buchanan. The couple's $40 million donation in 2013 helped create Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital and was among the largest ever made to a U.S. public hospital, according to Eskenazi Health.
Beyond healthcare, the Eskenaziʼs supported Indiana University's art museum and School of Art, Architecture + Design. Lois was also an accomplished artist who exhibited at the Hoosier Salon and Indiana State Fair, according to her obituary.
"Lois Eskenazi was a cherished member of the Eskenazi Health family whose extraordinary generosity transformed the lives of countless patients," the hospital said in a statement.
She is survived by her husband Sidney, three children, seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is planned for Thursday, January 15, at 11 a.m. at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eskenazi Health Foundation.
Here is the full statement from Eskenazi Health:
Lois Eskenazi was a cherished member of the Eskenazi Health family whose extraordinary generosity and unwavering commitment to our mission transformed the lives of countless patients, families, and caregivers. Through her vision and philanthropy, Lois helped advance compassionate care, innovation, education, and hope for our community, leaving a legacy that will endure for generations.
When Sidney and Lois Eskenazi contributed $40 million toward construction of our new hospital campus, it marked one of the greatest philanthropic gifts ever given to the people of Central Indiana, and one of the largest gifts ever made to a public hospital in the United States. In the years that followed, Sidney and Lois met and engaged with Eskenazi Health employees and physicians, toured Eskenazi Health facilities, participated in important events, and continued to support the Eskenazi Health Foundation’s philanthropic efforts while advocating for the work of Eskenazi Health.
Beyond these significant contributions, Lois was known for her kindness, humility, quick wit, artistic talent, and deep belief in the healing power of friendship and community. She understood that health care is not just about medicine, but about dignity and respect.
We are profoundly grateful to Lois for her trust in us and for the lasting impact of her support. Her legacy will continue to guide and inspire us as we honor her life by carrying forward the mission she so passionately embraced.
All of us at Eskenazi Health and across Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County extend our deepest condolences to Sidney Eskenazi and the entire Eskenazi family, her friends, and all who were touched by her remarkable life.