Lois Eskenazi, philanthropist behind Indianapolis hospital, dies at 92

INDIANAPOLIS — Lois Jean Eskenazi, a prominent Indianapolis philanthropist, has died. She was 92.

Born in Chicago in 1933, Eskenazi met her husband at Indiana University, according to her obituary from Flanner Buchanan. The couple's $40 million donation in 2013 helped create Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital and was among the largest ever made to a U.S. public hospital, according to Eskenazi Health.

Beyond healthcare, the Eskenaziʼs supported Indiana University's art museum and School of Art, Architecture + Design. Lois was also an accomplished artist who exhibited at the Hoosier Salon and Indiana State Fair, according to her obituary.

"Lois Eskenazi was a cherished member of the Eskenazi Health family whose extraordinary generosity transformed the lives of countless patients," the hospital said in a statement.

She is survived by her husband Sidney, three children, seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service is planned for Thursday, January 15, at 11 a.m. at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eskenazi Health Foundation.

Here is the full statement from Eskenazi Health: