Long delayed 141st Street interchange finally opens

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV) — City and state officials cut the ribbon Tuesday on the last of four new intersections along State Road 37 in Fishers.

The 141st Street interchange was plagued by delays and, at one point, was paused due to a budget shortfall. Tuesday’s ceremony brought that project to an end.

“I can’t thank the small businesses along here enough for their patience,” Mayor Scott Fadness, R-Fishers, said. “Obviously, extremely disruptive during these road projects. But, ultimately, I do think this will cause better commerce along this corridor, ease of entry in and out of these facilities, and that was part of the local design piece.”

Over the past eight years, the project converted four traditional stoplight intersections at 126th, 131st, 141st and 146th streets to peanut intersections, with State Road 37 sunk beneath the road level.

It was a joint project involving the cities of Fishers and Noblesville, Hamilton County and the state of Indiana. Fadness said the highway will aid growth in Noblesville, as well as support businesses in Fishers.

Tuesday’s ceremony does not mean the end of all construction along the highway. The city of Noblesville is in the planning stages for a similar project to replace four signaled intersections between 146th Street and State Road 32.