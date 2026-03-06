Longer days, more daylight can lift moods as winter fades

INDIANAPOLIS— As rain paused for a few hours, people headed out to the Monon Trail to enjoy a chance to be outside.

“I think it’s nice. We need the rain though,” said Mark Lawrence who was riding his bike.

“Love it, yeah, love it. I’ve been trying to do outdoor walks,” said Alex Reed who was out walking.

As winter fades and spring approaches, many people say the change in seasons brings a shift in mood, even on cloudy days

“Well sure, I’ve been around long enough that I know seasons, and each season has its own set of advantages and disadvantages,” said Lawrence.

“In November and December, it’s so exciting because the holiday season is coming,” another person said. “But then in January and February, you’re kind of over it. You can get a little stir-crazy. With warmer weather, everyone seems a little happier,” said Reed.

Psychologists say there are several reasons seasonal changes can affect mood.

Andrew Brown, a psychologist in the IU School of Medicine's Department of Mental Health Services, said the exact cause isn’t fully understood.

“I think the frustrating answer is we don’t know 100% what it is about the winter months that really makes them a challenge for folks,” Brown said.

Still, experts point to several factors that may play a role. Brown said daylight changes can disrupt the body’s internal clock, contribute to vitamin D deficiency and follow the emotional slowdown that can come after the holiday season.

"There can be this conflict of these factors coming together,” Brown said.

While seasonal depression is often associated with winter, Brown said it can happen during other times of the year as well, including summer.

As daylight increases and people begin to feel a boost in mood, Brown suggests paying attention to those changes. Recognizing how seasonal shifts affect mood can help people prepare for the darker months later in the year.

“That can be a sign for people to say this may impact me more than I realize,” Brown said. “File it away to circle back in November and December so you can catch it.”

With daylight saving time approaching and clocks set to move forward, Brown also recommends easing into the change by adjusting sleep routines early and prioritizing rest.

“Be kind to yourself and get the rest you need,” he said.

