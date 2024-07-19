‘Look at the impact you made’: Family remembers community activist Ron Gee

INDIANAPOLIS — As the community continues to mourn the loss of an activist who worked tirelessly to stop gun violence, his family is remembering who he was outside of those efforts.

“I want them to think about how we change the world and the impact he had on people’s lives to do better and to stop gun violence,” Renee Frieson, Ron Gee’s daughter, told WRTV.

Gee was known for his nonprofit, Cease-Fire Indy, that worked to stop the very thing that ended his life.

“He just wanted his community to get better and put the guns down,” Renee said.

Provided by family

His family says he was more than just a community activist. He was someone who truly cared about changing the lives of Indianapolis’ at-risk youth.

“This is what he fought for — gun violence. He fought trying to save people from dying at the hands of another person and this was his fate,” Ronald Frieson Jr., Gee's son, told WRTV.

Gee was also a father, son and a friend.

Police say he was the man shot and killed at a northeast side gas station Thursday afternoon.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Community activist, founder of 'Cease Fire Indy' Ron Gee killed in shooting

Community activist, founder of 'Cease Fire Indy' Ron Gee killed in shooting

“If y’all really loved my dad how you say y’all do, then y'all will put an end to this asap. You will stop killing each other,” Asharia Frieson, Gee's oldest daughter, said.

Gee was also known for his work as a business owner. He owned 1313 Eatery on Indy’s east side.

“If he was here, I would tell him to look around, look at the impact you made,” Ronald Frieson Jr. said.

Provided by family

As his family continues to process their life without him, they know the city is behind them every step of the way

“If Indy had a Mount Rushmore, he would be on it,” Ronald Frieson Jr. said.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

Provided by family

Anyone with information should contact IMPD Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.

Alternatively, anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.