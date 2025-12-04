Looking for a preowned car? Now may be the best time to buy

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re looking to buy a used car, winter is often one of the best times to get a good deal, and over the last year and a half, business has been strong for pre-owned dealers.

“In a post-COVID world, vehicles are getting more expensive, meaning the monthly payments are more expensive,” said Aaron Wilson, the general manager at Indy Wholesale Direct. “There for a while interest rates were significantly more, so we saw a lot of people trading in their newer '24, ’25 vehicles in for pre-owned.”

If you’re looking for the best time to buy, Wilson says the holiday months offer the most opportunity.

“That time period between Thanksgiving and Christmas tends to be a really good one,” he said.

It’s a similar story at Tom Wood dealerships.

“December is our biggest month of the year traditionally in dealerships,” said Bart Schlosser, general manager at Tom Wood Lexus.

“Especially with the incentives that are out on new cars, you also have the used cars coming on trade, so it’s an excellent time because inventory builds, which creates a lot of opportunity for value for guests,” Schlosser said.

Wilson says lenders also tend to make it easier for buyers.

“And lenders will run specials to allow for different scenarios to work out for the consumer,” he said.

He says necessity often brings shoppers in.

“When we see snow, we tend to see people maybe realize their current vehicle isn’t adequate for the current weather conditions,” Wilson said. “Accidents are on the rise.”

Research backs that up. A survey from iSeeCars.com says November through March are the best months to buy a used vehicle. Shoppers may also find more deals on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, New Year’s Eve and throughout January.

“Just knowing the market and knowing that it’s constantly changing, so there’s never a bad time to buy a preowned vehicle. There’s just better times,” Wilson said.

