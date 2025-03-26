Looking for ways to give back this spring break? Check out these volunteer opportunities in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS— With many on Spring break or if it's just around the corner, we laid out meaningful ways you can spend your time.

Indianapolis offers a variety of volunteer opportunities that allow you and your family to make a positive impact while also enjoying the season.

From tree planting to food banks, there’s a volunteer opportunity for everyone to get involved and help those in need.

Plant Trees with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful is hosting a tree planting event on Wednesday, March 5 and they still need volunteers.

The initiative aims to plant 100 trees along Dawson and State Street.

Volunteers will help with planting, and Keep Indy Beautiful will provide all necessary supplies and training to make sure the trees are planted correctly.

While it's open to all, they recommend volunteers be at least 12 years old due to the physical nature of the work.

"The trees planted will have a lasting impact by reducing storm water, improving air quality and providing shade to reduce the intense heat of summer," said Carly Weidman, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful. "We try to plant trees in neighborhoods that need them the most.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and volunteers are encouraged to sign up online in advance. To sign up click HERE.

Volunteer with Second Helpings

Second Helpings is another local organization that provides volunteer opportunities, particularly for families and youth groups.

If you have younger children, ages 5 and up, you can get involved with Second Helpings during their family-friendly volunteer experiences.

These take place twice a month, typically on Tuesday evenings or Saturday mornings. Volunteers assist by sorting and packaging donated food, which will then be distributed to those in need.

To learn more click HERE.

Gleaners Food Bank: A Family-Friendly Volunteer Option

If you're looking for a volunteer opportunity that's open to even younger children, Gleaners Food Bank hosts special "Family Days" throughout the year.

These events allow families to volunteer together and make a direct impact on the local community. Volunteers as young as 6 years old are welcome to participate.

Whether you're sorting, inspecting, repacking donated food, or helping at the drive-thru food pantry, you'll be making a real difference in the lives of those in need.

Family Days are a great opportunity to bond with your loved ones while supporting an important cause.

For teens 13 and older, Gleaners offers additional opportunities to contribute and gain valuable experience in community service.

It's still in need of volunteers on March 27 from 1:30-5 p.m. in the drive-thru food pantry.

To learn more click HERE.

We talked with Indianapolis Public Schools who says giving back is beneficial for developmental growth.

"Service learning is a very important developmental component for children of all ages," said Dr. Lori Hart. "Giving back with your family is a great way to get involved over break."