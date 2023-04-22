Loud boom, suspected meteorite heard across Central Indiana

CENTRAL INDIANA — There have been many reports of a loud boom and streaking lights that occurred across Central Indiana at around 8 p.m. on Friday.

While officials are unsure of what exactly the incident was, they are suspecting a meteorite to be the culprit.

According to the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency, there have been no reports of damage. Law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate.

“Several reports are coming in from across the county about a possible explosion and a light streaking across the sky. It may have been a sonic boom,” HCEMA said in a tweet.

Currently, the Lyrids meteor shower is happening across the United States. NASA says the shower occurs every year between April 16 and April 29.

If you happened to capture any photos or video of the explosion, email them to news@wrtv.com.

