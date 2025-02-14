Love is in the Air at Marion County Clerk's Office this Valentine's Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, the Marion County Clerk's Office transformed into a hub of romance as couples lined up to say "I do" in celebration of Valentine's Day.

This annual tradition has become a cherished event, and this year, it also served as a fundraiser for the American Heart Association. Couples were encouraged to make a minimum contribution of $50 instead of an officiant’s fee, turning their special day into an act of love not just for each other but for a worthy cause.

Gabriel Ponce, who got married this morning, captured the spirit of the day: "It's a day of romance… there’s nothing sweeter than my wife."

Zach and Lauren Cannon found the experience stress-free, sharing, "You show up, you’re in, you’re out, and then you get to go celebrate. It’s tough to top that!”

Over 72 couples officially tied the knot today, proving that love is truly in the air at the Marion County Clerk's Office.