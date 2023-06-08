Low rainfall and high temperatures causing berries, farms to suffer

INDIANAPOLIS — Swarms of people showed up in Monument Circle for the 57th annual Strawberry Festival.

The Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral holds the event each year. The group says more than 95% of the proceeds are given back to not-for-profit causes.

About five tons of strawberries are used on the strawberry shortcake treats sold at the festival.

Organizers said they didn’t have too much trouble getting their hands on all those berries, but many Hoosiers are seeing their strawberry seasons off to a slow start.

Farm and garden owners across Central Indiana say the heat and lack of rain is to blame for the uncommon berry season.

Indiana has not gotten a good rain in quite some time, and the new drought monitor came out today.

As expected, a good portion of the state is in the 'abnormally dry' category. Some areas were even bumped up to 'moderate drought conditions.'

Low rainfall and high temperatures can equal less-than-ideal crops, including strawberries.

“The drought that we had in the fall probably made our berries smaller than they would normally be. Then, the drought we suffered in the spring has drastically made the berries very, very small,” Kayla Rodimel, General Manager at Waterman’s Farm Market, said. “And then on top of that, this heat. They’re just sitting there waiting to turn, but they’re not going to turn when it’s scorching.”

Community members can pick their own fresh produce at Waterman's. The family farm has been around for over 100 years.

Their “you-pick” field includes strawberries, peas, green beans, tomatoes and other greens.

“We are bringing in berries from neighboring states. It does seem like we’re not the only farm or state that is suffering from the drought,” Rodimel said. “Luckily by having other connections, we can get berries brought in for our customers. We don’t want to let anyone down.”

According to WRTV’s Storm Team, some much needed downfall will be headed our way this Sunday.

As for picking strawberries, Rodimel says the redder the better. Strawberries are not like tomatoes, so they will not ripen off the plant.

