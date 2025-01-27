Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Luke Bryan announces "Country Song Came On Tour" at Ruoff Music Center

Luke Bryan
Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Luke Bryan performs during day three at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Luke Bryan
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music superstar Luke Bryan is set to kick off his new “Country Song Came On Tour” this summer, making a stop at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 28.

This concert is part of the Coors Light Concert Series and will feature special guests George Birge, Owen Reigling, Randall King, and DJ Rock.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 AM through livenation.com.

Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets from Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Jan.30, at 10 p.m. via Citi Entertainment. For more presale details, visit citientertainment.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.