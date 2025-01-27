Luke Bryan announces "Country Song Came On Tour" at Ruoff Music Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music superstar Luke Bryan is set to kick off his new “Country Song Came On Tour” this summer, making a stop at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 28.

This concert is part of the Coors Light Concert Series and will feature special guests George Birge, Owen Reigling, Randall King, and DJ Rock.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 AM through livenation.com.

Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets from Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Jan.30, at 10 p.m. via Citi Entertainment. For more presale details, visit citientertainment.com.