Machine Gun Kelly surprises fans with pop-up show in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans with a pop-up performance at Turner’s Bar in downtown Indianapolis on Tuesday night.

This special stop is part of his Lost XX Road Trip, a series of secret shows happening across the Midwest and West Coast.

Sam Cahill

Only fans who signed up got the insider scoop about the time and place. Fans who were lucky enough to be there enjoyed an electrifying performance while celebrating his new album, Lost Americana, which dropped earlier this month.

Sam Cahill

MGK also visited the Indiana State Fairgrounds to check out the Vinyl Revival and Art of Music exhibit, where he signed copies of his new LP for eager fans.

If you missed out on the show, you can still snag a signed copy of Lost Americana at the Art of Music Experience and the Indy CD & Vinyl store in the Harvest Pavilion.