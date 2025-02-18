Madison County authorities seek help in locating missing 42-year-old woman

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 42-year-old woman.

Kimberly Ann Sickles, was reported missing on the evening of February 17. Kimberly was last seen after being picked up from the 6700 block of West SR32 in Anderson and taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Carmel.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Ms. Sickles did not check herself in and subsequently left the facility on foot. Concerns for her safety are heightened as Kimberly suffers from mental illness and does not have her medication with her.

Kimberly is decribed as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and was reportedly wearing an unknown-colored sweater, blue jeans, and a dark hooded coat at the time she went missing. It is also believed that she may have been carrying a bag with some paperwork and a laptop computer.

Family and authorities fear that Kimberly may exhibit erratic behavior, which could include symptoms of paranoia and agitation. Anyone who has information regarding Ms. Sickles' whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately to assist in her safe return.