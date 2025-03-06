Madison County crash leaves 2 dead

MADISON COUNTY — Two people died in a crash in Madison County on Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a crash at the intersection of 200 South and 825 West just after 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, investigators found a 2015 Jeep Wrangler and a 2009 Nissan Xterra had crashed.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Nissan failed to yield and entered the roadway in front of the Wrangler.

Four adults were inside the Nissan and the Jeep was driven by an 18-year-old with no passengers.

The 18-year-old was uninjured in the crash, authorities say. The 49-year-old driver of the Nissan and 51-year-old passenger died.

The two other passengers in the Nissan were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.