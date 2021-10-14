2 killed, 2 others hospitalized in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash that killed two people and hospitalized two others on Thursday.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 9600 block of W. 8th St. when it was traveling westbound on 8th St., appeared to have lost control and hit a tree.

Four occupants were inside the car at the time of the wreck. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

The ages of the victims have not been released at this time, but they are believed to be older teens or very young adults, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department.