3 people dead following crash near Pendleton, Madison Co. Sheriff investigating

MADISON COUNTY — An investigation is underway in Madison County following a crash that killed three people on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened in the 5500 block of South SR67 near Pendleton at around 3:43 p.m.

Investigators believe a black Nissan Titan was traveling north on SR67 when it collided with a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon head-on. Early investigations indicate that the Nissan crossed over into the southbound lane before the crash.

Officials say the occupants of the Nissan, the male driver and the female passenger, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Jeep, described as a male, was taken to a hospital in Anderson, where he was later pronounced deceased. Officials confirmed no other individuals were involved in the crash.

SR67 will remain closed while investigators are at the scene.