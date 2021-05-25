Anderson business job posting described as sexist, unprofessional and weird

ANDERSON — Good's Candy Shop, an Anderson staple, is facing backlash for a job posting ownership shared to their Facebook page.

It has been shared and commented on thousands of times. The vast majority of those commenting believe it to be sexist, unprofessional, and weird.

The post dove extensively into the experience the owner said he has had while employing teenage girls.

For instance, Good wrote he has seen girls do something called "splitting," where they drive a wedge through people through gossip and he said girls learn the tactic from their mothers. He wrote, "It's such a common thing among girls. This is where toxicity and drama find their roots."

Randy Good, the owner, stands by his post and declined to comment for this story.

"This is an adult man. He's a business owner and he's going on and on like this about teen girls, young girls," Sonya Cooke, founder of Girl Talk Inc., said.

Cooke and Rima Shahid, Women4Change Executive Director, are two women who work for groups that empower and uplift young girls. They say the job posting is reflective of the challenges many teenage girls face when they're trying to get their first job.

"It was narcissistic and sexist and almost coming from an I hate woman point of view," Cooke said.

"I think it's unfortunate, being an adult trying to target minors to perpetuate stereotypes for your own monetary benefit," Shahid said.

WRTV

Thousands of people agree with them. A vast majority of the comments were against Goods' generalizations. Many commenters vowed to never spend money there again, calling the post unprofessional and saying they wouldn't want their daughters there to work there.

"I think parents have to be very mindful and truly cognizant of who their children are working for," Cooke said. As teens for look for summer jobs, Cooke and Shahid believe parents should help their kids do some research on their potential employer, so they know if it's going to be a good work environment.

"Some of us have had to face this in the past and what we want is to make sure that the next generation is not told to develop a thick skin, the next generation is not stereotyped, not told to be complicit, rather take your talent and hard work somewhere else," Shahid said.