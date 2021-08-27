Watch
Anderson residents asked to avoid non-essential water usage

Anderson's water plant is experiencing a drought
Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 27, 2021
ANDERSON — People living in Anderson are being told to watch how much water they're using.

Officials with Anderson's Water Department say the water system is experiencing a drought.

The water plant saw record production on Wednesday and the department's director, Neal McKee says the conservation is needed. He said the conservation is so they don't exceed its production limits.

McKee says residents should avoid non-essential water usage until further notice. That includes things like watering the lawn and washing your car.

