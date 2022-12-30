City of Anderson asking residents to conserve water

ANDERSON — The City of Anderson is asking its residents to conserve water as they deal with a reduction in available water.

“We average about 11 million gallons a day. We have been pumping about 12 million,” Neal McKee, Director for the City of Anderson’s water department, said.

According to the city, it's seeing higher than normal pumping rates. They also blame what they call an aging infrastructure, drought like conditions and the extreme cold weather for their lack of water.

“Once you’ve hit a certain low in your towers, it takes you a little longer to get them back up,” McKee added.

Anderson officials say it's warm enough to stop dripping water out of your faucets to protect your pipes. They are urging you to check for leaks in toilets and sinks - and to repair them.

The city is also asking you to only run full loads of laundry and a full dishwasher. They say this will help build back their water supply.

The city’s water department says the issue could be fixed in 3-4 days.

