Death investigation in Anderson after man found unresponsive in water

ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating after a man was found dead in water on Friday.

According to police, officers responded to the Shadyside Park, 1110 Broadway, to check out a man who was found unresponsive in the water.

The man has been identified as 38-year-old Dustin Smith of Anderson.

At this time, police say there are no indications of foul play.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death in the coming days.

Anderson Police encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Courtney Ginder at (765) 648-6729 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).