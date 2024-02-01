Disciplinary charges filed against Madison County judge for multiple incidents

MADISON COUNTY — A Madison County Circuit Court judge faces disciplinary charges for incidents of failing to supervise court staff and failing to take action in as many as 40 criminal cases.

Judge Scott A. Norrick faces four disciplinary charges by the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications.

According to a statement of charges filed, Norrick showed multiple instances of failing to have court staff make entries on case his oversaw.

Notably, Norrick had a conflict of interest in cases involving Landmark Accounts Inc. in his court. For hearings involving Landmark Accounts, a court magistrate oversaw the hearings but there were no entries to signify this and all court documents utilized Norrick's signature via stamp.

As the issues with Landmark Accounts Inc. continued, the Commission alleges Norrick violated judicial canons by failing to properly take action in approximately 40 criminal cases.

As a result of the missing entries and orders in criminal cases, approximately 16 cases were dismissed because the defendants were not tried in a timely manner under Indiana Criminal Rule 4(C)2, according to the statement of charges filed.

Delays in criminal cases included the issuing of warrants, according to the statement. Delays ranged from 30 days to 16 months in cases ranging from Battery Against a Public Safety Official to Neglect of a Dependent and Domestic Battery.

Judge Norrick is permitted (but not required) to file an answer to the charges within 20 days.

The Indiana Supreme Court will rule on what and if misconduct occurred.

Norrick provided the following statement to WRTV.