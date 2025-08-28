Indy Scream Park unveils new 3D attraction for 16th season

ANDERSON — One of Indiana's favorite haunted attractions, Indy Scream Park, is marking its 16th year of fear with a new attraction, Neon Nightmare 3D, and the unveiling of $300,000 of strategic upgrades throughout the park.

The 2025 Indy Scream Park season begins Sept. 5 and will be open select nights through Nov. 8. Tickets and the full schedule of open nights are now available online.

New this year, Neon Nightmare 3D is a bass-pounding horror rave where a haunted DJ's music warps reality, summons his killer clowns and traps you in his twisted, 3D-fueled hallucination. Blinding lights, bone-rattling bass and mind-bending illusions combine into a sensory overload that makes this the most terrifying and unforgettable addition to Indy Scream Park yet.

In addition to the new 3D attraction, the park's latest upgrades include improved flush restrooms, enhanced safety and security features, expanded photo opportunities in the Monster Midway and overall infrastructure improvements throughout the park.

"Our mission has always been to continually raise the bar for haunted attractions in the Hoosier state," said Jon Pianki, Indy Scream Park's marketing director. "We are thrilled to kick off our 16th season with upgraded facilities that will elevate the guest experience and an all-new attraction that takes fear to another level. Neon Nightmare 3D is the boldest, most immersive attraction we've ever created, and we can't wait for guests to encounter the thrill of horror in ways they never have before."

In addition to Neon Nightmare 3D, Indy Scream Park offers guests five other chilling attractions, including Lockdown, Backwoods, Zombieland: Unchained, Nightmare Factory: Blackout and Zombie Paintball Assault.

"Indy Scream Park combines fan-favorite attractions, quality food and a welcoming atmosphere to create an experience everyone can enjoy," Pianki said. "Over the years, it has become a signature Halloween destination in Indiana, and we look forward to offering guests another season of memorable and spooky adventures."

Located at 5211 S. New Columbus Rd. in Anderson, Indiana, Indy Scream Park's doors open each night at 7 p.m. EST. Ticket prices start at $27.95 and can be purchased online for the entire season.

For more information about Indy Scream Park, including dates, hours and attraction information, visit the website.