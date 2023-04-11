Investigation continues after Anderson student was struck by school bus

ANDERSON — An elementary-aged student in Anderson suffered minor injuries last week when they were struck by a school bus.

According to a release from the Anderson PD, officers reported to Seminole Drive and Seminole Court for an injured student responded last Friday.

There they found a student with minor injuries after being struck by a bus.

Anderson Schools released the following statement in the aftermath of the crash:

There was a student injured when attempting to get on the bus Friday morning. We are thankful the student experienced only minor injuries. Since the time of the incident, we have been in close contact with the student's mother, the bus driver, the Anderson Police Department, the Indiana State Police Department, and the Department of Child Services. As these organizations continue their independent investigations, and we continue our internal investigation, the bus driver will not be permitted to drive. We take matters like this one very seriously. As a result, we will continue to work closely with the student's mother, the bus driver, and law enforcement agencies to ensure a fair and thorough review of the incident takes place.