Legionnaires’ disease outbreak reported at Pendleton Correctional Facility

PENDLETON — The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) says three cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been confirmed in inmates at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

Two other probable cases have been identified and all five have been hospitalized.

Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial lung infection that is spread via aerosolized water droplets, such as mist or steam, and not through person-to-person contact. It is a type of pneumonia that can be treated with antibiotics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IDOC is working with the Indiana Department of Health to determine the source and testing is underway.

Hot water has been turned off and toilets and drinking water are not affected since the bacteria is spread through water droplets that are inhaled.

"Protecting the incarcerated population and staff at the facility is the top priority," Annie Goeller, Chief Communications Officer for the Indiana Department of Correction, said in a news release. "Any other individuals who show symptoms will also be tested and treated as needed."

