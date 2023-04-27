Madison County fined over $22,000 for OSHA violations in coroner's office

MADISON COUNTY – Madison County faces fines totally $22,500 after health and safety violation within the coroner’s office.

According to documentation, the Madison County Coroner’s Office was found with numerous violations following inspections from Indiana OSHA.

Serious violations include:



No handwashing station for employees exposed to blood or other infectious materials

Two violations of employees were observed not using personal protective equipment (gowns, gloves, etc.)

Work surfaces were not cleaned after being in contact with potentially infectious materials

Needles, syringes, other sharp objects not adequately contained

Contaminated sheets, blankets, pillow cases, etc. were not bagged in special containers

All these serious violations must be fixed by May 25.

Read the full filing below.