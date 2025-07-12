Missing 37-year-old Anderson man found deceased

ANDERSON — Anderson Police are conducting a death investigation after finding a missing man.

37-year-old Jeremy Smith of Anderson was reported missing on July 1. After an extensive search, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on July 10.

On July 11, police said they received multiple tips from people who had recently seen Smith. This led authorities to the 2700 block of West 38th Street.

In the area, they found a deceased individual near a retention pond.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office later confirmed the identity of the deceased was Jeremy Smith.

Authorities from Madison County say an autopsy is scheduled for a later date, and an investigation is ongoing.

