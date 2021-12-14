Mom pleading for information to help find daughter missing since Dec. 9

ANDERSON — Kristen Johnson is pleading for information that can bring her 16-year-old daughter Jayda Johnson home. According to authorities, Jayda has been missing since December 9.

"Jayda is a loving and caring person. She's a great girl. The night she went to bed, even though she's 16, I kiss her before bed every night. She was fine," Johnson said.

Kristen Johnson/Provided

The last time the 16-year-old reached out to her family, she sent her brother a concerning message. In it, she apologized to him, explained why she was loving and sent her love to her family. This was sent in the early morning hours of December 9.

Kristen believes Jayda left home around 12:30 or 1 a.m. because of this information from law enforcement.

"They pinged her phone that morning in St. Louis, Missouri at 5:37," Kristen said.

St. Louis is around 4.5 hours away from Anderson. Kristen says her daughter's phone was pinged a second time in the St. Louis area the morning of December 9. It's been off ever since.

"She's her own person and I trusted her to make good decisions because she's never been in trouble or anything like that," Kristen said. "As a mother, I sit here and think. I pray she's okay. I pray she's not hurt."

Kristen Johnson/Provided

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has shared information about Jayda, hoping anyone who may have seen her will call in with information that could lead to her being found.

Kristen has gone through her daughter's cell phone log. She know the teenager called someone during the time she likely ran away. She wants whoever has her daughter to know this.

"I literally cannot function. So he might think this is fun and games, but he's hurting her family too. I just need whoever it is to bring her back. I'm not mad. I just want to know that she's okay. That's it," Johnson said. "I've talked to all her friends and they swear they don't know anything, but I feel like someone knows something [or] at least who's she with. What does he look like? What is his name? Where is he from? How'd they meet? I just want to know those questions and I feel like someone knows something."

Anderson Police say if anyone has information that could be helpful in helping bring Jayda Johnson back home, reach out to Sgt. William Ray at 765-648-6663.

Kristen Johnson/Provided

While Anderson Police are investigating, they tell us as of now, her disappearance does not qualify for an Amber or Silver Alert, but they want to assure the community they are taking this investigation seriously.

Indiana State Police have specific criteria for the Amber Alert.

There has to be a reasonable belief of an abduction.

There must be an immediate danger.

Police have to have a clear description of a victim.

The victim must be 17 or younger.

Below is the criteria for a Silver Alert to be issued.