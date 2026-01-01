Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One dead, one injured in crash in Madison County

The crash happened in the 2300 block of E CR800N
Libby Kamrowski
Posted

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead and another injured on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 2300 block of E CR800N just before 4 p.m. Officials said a blue 1999 Mercury Sable, driven by 37-year-old Darren Lockhart of Anderson, was traveling westbound on 800N.

For reasons unknown, the car was weaving in and out of the roadway when it hit a ditch and a guardrail. Officials are reporting that neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing a seat belt and were ejected from the car.

Lockhart was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger, 32-year-old Robert Cantrall of Anderson, suffered serious head injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating this incident.

