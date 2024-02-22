Maggie Rogers to bring "Don't Forget Me" tour to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — We "Heard It In A Past Life " that Maggie Rogers is performing in Indianapolis this summer.

That's right, the songwriter, producer and performer will take the stage at White River State Park on June 5 with The Japanese House.

The "Don't Forget Me" tour is named after her upcoming album, which will release on April 12.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with an artist pre-sale on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

Additional information, pre-sale details and tickets will be available at this link.