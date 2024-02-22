Watch Now
Maggie Rogers to bring "Don't Forget Me" tour to Indianapolis

Rogers will take the stage at White River State Park on June 5
Laura Roberts/Laura Roberts/Invision/AP
Maggie Rogers performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Posted at 1:32 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 13:35:33-05

INDIANAPOLIS — We "Heard It In A Past Life " that Maggie Rogers is performing in Indianapolis this summer.

That's right, the songwriter, producer and performer will take the stage at White River State Park on June 5 with The Japanese House.

The "Don't Forget Me" tour is named after her upcoming album, which will release on April 12.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with an artist pre-sale on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

Additional information, pre-sale details and tickets will be available at this link.

