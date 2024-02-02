Mail carrier assault leads to no mail delivery for southwest side residents

INDIANAPOLIS — A post office on the southwest side of Indianapolis was forced to suspend delivery service until further notice after a mail carrier was assaulted at an apartment complex.

“It’s such a hassle, we really need our mail,” Lori Walter told WRTV.

Walter says it’s been months since she has gotten mail from her mailbox.

“It’s hectic. I can’t get rides to the post office, a lot of us can’t. Our bills are racking up,” Walter said.

Walter isn’t alone. Those who live in the complex say they haven’t received their mail at their mailbox either.

"It’s a headache, especially getting cut off benefits,” Curtis Lamb said.

Lamb claims his health and SNAP benefits were cut off because he didn’t get his mail in time to fill out the paperwork.

“It’s hectic because I have to reapply. How am I going to feed my family,” Lamb said.

The U.S. Postal Service told WRTV management has informed the residents that their mail is available for pick up at their local Post Office.

In the meantime, the neighbors are patiently waiting, hoping there will be a resolution soon.

“Some people just don’t have a heart,” Lamb said.

The incident is under investigation by the Postal Inspection Service. They can be contacted at 877-876-2455 or by email at ISMediaInquiries@uspis.gov.