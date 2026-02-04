Mail delivery resumes after delays in Avon

AVON — Some residents in Avon said Tuesday they were relieved after finally receiving mail that had not been delivered for more than a week following a snowstorm.

Residents reached out to WRTV after not receiving mail, sharing a growing frustration as days went by with no mail truck in sight.

"It's been over a week, so yeah. I think that's since the snowstorm, and we didn't really expect it the first couple of days because it was so bad, but we haven't received it since then," said neighbor Joy Doerr.

Doerr shared a unique challenge for Avon residents regarding the postal service.

"Avon remarkably does not have its own post office, so our mail goes through Danville. And several of the neighbors went to the Danville post office to say, 'Where is our mail?' And all they'll say is, 'It's all out for delivery.' Well, I don't know where it is, but it's not here," Doerr said.

Residents flooded the station with emails and calls asking where their mail was.

"Even if it's a piece of junk mail, you're supposed to get your mail," Doerr added.

After meeting with Doerr, WRTV contacted the U.S. Postal Service. On Tuesday afternoon, a USPS spokeswoman emailed WRTV:

"USPS is delivering as much mail as we can, as safely as possible. We are monitoring the weather across Indiana and anticipate increased delivery as conditions improve."

About an hour after receiving that message, Doerr called the station.

"Guess what, we got mail today!" Doerr said. "We got mail, at least for the day. We got mail."

When WRTV returned to the neighborhood, they found USPS carriers dropping off mail for residents.

