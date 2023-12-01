Maize Bus returns to Indianapolis for the third straight year

INDIANAPOLIS — Outside O'Reilly's Irish Pub & Restaurant you’ll find Roger Hale and the Maize Bus.

WRTV

“12-years-ago I wanted to get a short bus to tailgate with my friends and family. It just progressed to where this current version is bus number three,” Hale said.

Hale is a self-proclaimed University of Michigan superfan. He started the bus to connect with fans all over the country.

WRTV

Filled with Michigan memorabilia, the bus has seen its fair share of games.

“I’ve put on about 30,000 miles a year for events from softball, baseball, basketball and football.

This is Hale’s third straight year in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship.

“It’s the best town to have events, especially sporting events,” Hale said.

WRTV

Hale knows a thing or two about Hoosier Hospitality. Those traveling from near and far to Indianapolis will get their taste of it next year.

“2024 is a blockbuster. If you want to use the word epic, you can use the word epic,” Morgan Snyder, with Visit Indy, said.

Indianapolis is hosting several events in the next calendar year, including the NBA All-Star Weekend, NCAA Tournament, U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials and three dates of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

WRTV

“Airbnb just named Indy one of the top travel destinations for 2024,” Snyder said.

So, for people like Hale and his Maize Bus, this weekend is just the start of a busy year for Indianapolis.

“It’s easy to get around and it’s a clean, safe environment here,” Hale said.