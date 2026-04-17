Major blaze at pallet builder sparks alert in Winchester

WINCHESTER — A large industrial fire led to a shelter-in-place Friday afternoon in a city in east central Indiana.

The fire broke out sometime Friday at The Pallet Builders on U.S. 27 on the north side of Winchester, said an alert from the Randolph County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency.

Randolph County emergency dispatchers said a shelter-in-place — in which residents of the area were asked to turn off air-handling systems and stay indoors — was lifted about 3:55 p.m. Fire crews remained at the scene at 4:30 p.m., dispatchers said.

Republican Mayor Bob McCoy of Winchester captured video of the fire as he returned from a trip to Richmond. The video showed flames and thick, black smoke rising from the lumber cutter and pallet manufacturer’s building.

He said Chief Scott Patterson of the Winchester Fire Department will later provide more information about the blaze.

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