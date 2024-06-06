Make a splash for free at Indy's Community Pool Day!

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — Dive into summer fun with a free community pool day on Thursday, June 6th!

The Indiana Sports Corp, Indy Parks, and the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis are opening the doors to over 20 pools across Indianapolis – completely free of charge.

Beat the heat and enjoy a refreshing afternoon at the pool from 11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm on June 6th. It's the perfect opportunity for families, friends, and neighbors to cool off and celebrate the upcoming 2024 U.S.A Swimming Trials which are being held in Indianapolis.

Participating pools will be hosting water safety demonstrations and giveaways throughout the day. There's even a fun challenge – all participating swimmers will be working together to virtually swim 4,000 miles, symbolically connecting Indianapolis to Paris!

Here's what you need to know:

No registration is required, just show up and enjoy the pool!

All pools will enforce capacity limits to ensure everyone's safety and enjoyment.

Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older and be within arm's reach at all times.

A list of the Indy Parks Pools and YMCA of Greater Indianapolis Pools taking part in the event are below.

Broad Ripple Park

1500 Broad Ripple Ave

Brookside Park

3500 Brookside Pkwy S. Dr.

Frederick Douglass Park

1425 E 25th St

Eagle Creek Beach

7840 W 56th St

Ellenberger Park

5301 E St Clair St

Indy Island

8300 E Raymond St

Krannert Park

605 S High School Rd

Northwestway

5253 W 62nd St

YMCA of Greater Indianapolis

Witham Family YMCA

2791 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon 46052

Westfield Aquatic Center

851 E. 181st Street, Westfield 46074

Orthoindy Foundation YMCA

5315 Lafayette Road 46254

Jordan YMCA

8400 Westfield Boulevard 46240

Fishers YMCA

9012 E. 126th Street, Fishers 46038

Benjamin Harrison YMCA

5736 Lee Road 46216

Irsay Family YMCA at Cityway

430 S. Alabama Street 46225

Ransburg YMCA

501 N. Shortridge Road 46219

Hendricks Regional Health YMCA

301 Satori Parkway, Avon 46123

Baxter YMCA

7900 S. Shelby Street 46227

The event is sponsored by OneAmerica Financial.