Make a splash for free at Indy's Community Pool Day!

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — Dive into summer fun with a free community pool day on Thursday, June 6th!
The Indiana Sports Corp, Indy Parks, and the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis are opening the doors to over 20 pools across Indianapolis – completely free of charge.
Beat the heat and enjoy a refreshing afternoon at the pool from 11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm on June 6th. It's the perfect opportunity for families, friends, and neighbors to cool off and celebrate the upcoming 2024 U.S.A Swimming Trials which are being held in Indianapolis.
Participating pools will be hosting water safety demonstrations and giveaways throughout the day. There's even a fun challenge – all participating swimmers will be working together to virtually swim 4,000 miles, symbolically connecting Indianapolis to Paris!
Here's what you need to know:
- No registration is required, just show up and enjoy the pool!
- All pools will enforce capacity limits to ensure everyone's safety and enjoyment.
- Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older and be within arm's reach at all times.
A list of the Indy Parks Pools and YMCA of Greater Indianapolis Pools taking part in the event are below.
Broad Ripple Park
1500 Broad Ripple Ave
Brookside Park
3500 Brookside Pkwy S. Dr.
Frederick Douglass Park
1425 E 25th St
Eagle Creek Beach
7840 W 56th St
Ellenberger Park
5301 E St Clair St
Indy Island
8300 E Raymond St
Krannert Park
605 S High School Rd
Northwestway
5253 W 62nd St
YMCA of Greater Indianapolis
Witham Family YMCA
2791 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon 46052
Westfield Aquatic Center
851 E. 181st Street, Westfield 46074
Orthoindy Foundation YMCA
5315 Lafayette Road 46254
Jordan YMCA
8400 Westfield Boulevard 46240
Fishers YMCA
9012 E. 126th Street, Fishers 46038
Benjamin Harrison YMCA
5736 Lee Road 46216
Irsay Family YMCA at Cityway
430 S. Alabama Street 46225
Ransburg YMCA
501 N. Shortridge Road 46219
Hendricks Regional Health YMCA
301 Satori Parkway, Avon 46123
Baxter YMCA
7900 S. Shelby Street 46227
The event is sponsored by OneAmerica Financial.